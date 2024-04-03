Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading 4.4% Higher

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 752,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,122,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UEC shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $177,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $177,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,980,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 219,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,888,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after buying an additional 99,783 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Uranium Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 181,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

