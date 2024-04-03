Uranium Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 16,275 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 130% compared to the average volume of 7,087 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on UEC shares. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

In related news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Uranium Energy news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $177,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth about $543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,222,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,226,000 after purchasing an additional 967,448 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 188,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Uranium Energy stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.63. 9,934,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,283,991. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -762.00 and a beta of 1.83. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Uranium Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

