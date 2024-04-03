Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $198.00 at Piper Sandler

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $161.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.92. 1,520,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.47. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $181.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Community Bank lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

