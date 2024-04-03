Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.09

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 493120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 534.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.