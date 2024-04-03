Vanda Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 7,001 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,878% compared to the average daily volume of 354 call options.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 39.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. 33,961,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.82 and a beta of 0.76. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $45.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $37.00 million. Analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

VNDA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,810,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,238,000 after buying an additional 711,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,551,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,907,000 after purchasing an additional 824,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,894,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,478,000 after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,112,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,509,000 after purchasing an additional 176,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 229,581 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

