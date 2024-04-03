Vanderbilt University Acquires 2,000 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Vanderbilt University raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up about 2.7% of Vanderbilt University’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $10,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $40.83. 3,509,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,790,501. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $43.89.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

