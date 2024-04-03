Vanderbilt University Acquires New Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Crown Castle comprises approximately 0.2% of Vanderbilt University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Caden Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 75.6% in the second quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147,329 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.93.

CCI traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $101.30. The company had a trading volume of 867,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $136.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

