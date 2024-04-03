Vanderbilt University Buys 22,187 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Vanderbilt University increased its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,187 shares during the period. Tenable comprises approximately 0.8% of Vanderbilt University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vanderbilt University owned 0.06% of Tenable worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,791,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,278,000 after buying an additional 245,243 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 972,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,546,000 after buying an additional 52,021 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 475,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after buying an additional 26,976 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,559,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TENB. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

Shares of TENB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.99. 151,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,427. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $241,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,027,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,920,653. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $241,083.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,027,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,383 shares of company stock worth $16,650,143. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

