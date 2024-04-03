Vanderbilt University Has $165.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vanderbilt University lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,874,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 549,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 41.4% of Vanderbilt University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vanderbilt University owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $165,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after buying an additional 1,868,143 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,892. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

