Vanderbilt University Invests $1.09 Million in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,944 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. UiPath accounts for 0.3% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in UiPath by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,951 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $2,823,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 858,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $2,823,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 858,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,000 shares of company stock worth $9,784,110. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PATH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.64. 2,331,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,345,044. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.11 and a beta of 0.96. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

