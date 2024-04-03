Vanderbilt University Invests $265,000 in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.19. 567,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,792. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 107.92%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

