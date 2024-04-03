Vanderbilt University Lowers Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Vanderbilt University trimmed its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,983 shares during the period. Roblox accounts for about 0.4% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 566.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $36.24. 2,815,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,810,742. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $445,902.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $154,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $445,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 577,707 shares of company stock worth $24,621,127 over the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

