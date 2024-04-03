Vanderbilt University Makes New Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000. Entegris comprises 0.4% of Vanderbilt University’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 73.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter valued at $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Entegris by 43.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Entegris by 187.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

ENTG stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.06. The stock had a trading volume of 224,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,985. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 116.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.43. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.37 and a 52-week high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

