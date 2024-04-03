Vanderbilt University Purchases Shares of 9,694 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 143,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KIM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. 1,330,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,685,075. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

