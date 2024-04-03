Vanderbilt University Sells 7,570 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Vanderbilt University decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the quarter. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Welltower were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2,983.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 127,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,473,000 after buying an additional 123,116 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Welltower by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 151,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Welltower by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Welltower by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 29,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $91.60. 508,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,604. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.36. The stock has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 142.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

