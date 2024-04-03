Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stake Lowered by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,614,000 after purchasing an additional 781,940 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $201.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.93. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $204.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

