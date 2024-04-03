Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1,181.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.30. The stock had a trading volume of 369,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,742. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.81. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $183.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.