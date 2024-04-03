Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after buying an additional 190,258 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,244,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $180.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

