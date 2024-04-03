Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $181.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

