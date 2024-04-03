Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Lifted by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $343.35. The stock had a trading volume of 495,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,861. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.98 and a one year high of $348.88. The company has a market cap of $112.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.50 and its 200-day moving average is $307.86.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

