Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 15.9% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $72,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,146. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.50 and its 200-day moving average is $307.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.98 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

