Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VUG traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.48. The stock had a trading volume of 399,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,208. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.98 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The firm has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

