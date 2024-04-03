Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.