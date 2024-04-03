Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.13. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.