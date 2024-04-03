Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Corrigan Financial Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 7.5% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $24,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.30. 2,083,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,022. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

