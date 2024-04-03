Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Boosted by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.89. 1,908,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,132. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $363.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

