Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,600. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.39 and its 200 day moving average is $233.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

