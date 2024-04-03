Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 43,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 140,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 262,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,274,000 after buying an additional 77,542 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,079. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.18. The firm has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

