Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,138. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

