Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,978 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1,917.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,476 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 883.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 194,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 69,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,340,373. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average of $103.57. The stock has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.