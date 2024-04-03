Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $5,451,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Universal Display by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after buying an additional 28,415 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Universal Display by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 54,934 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.52. 18,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,752. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $125.98 and a one year high of $194.84. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.10.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Universal Display

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.