Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 984.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.10. The stock had a trading volume of 47,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,063. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

