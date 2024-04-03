Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Cummins by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $3.48 on Wednesday, hitting $292.39. 192,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,390. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $297.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.