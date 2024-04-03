Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,747. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.03.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.