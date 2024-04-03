Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $982,000 Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1,085.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 764,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,213,000 after buying an additional 677,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after buying an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.2 %

Globe Life stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.40. 147,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,439. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.31 and its 200 day moving average is $119.19. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

