Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $993,000 Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.51. 307,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.98 and a 200 day moving average of $99.98. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on LW. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

