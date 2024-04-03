Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 139.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 50,897 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.31. The company had a trading volume of 824,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,707. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.59 and its 200 day moving average is $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

