Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 107 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 651.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.47.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $330.81. The company had a trading volume of 87,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,610. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.78 and a 200-day moving average of $274.88. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $334.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

