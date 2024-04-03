Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,101 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 129,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $579,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of STM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.52. 1,286,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,531. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.07%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

