Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Receives $28.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VERA shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th.

VERA opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67.

In related news, Director Maha Katabi sold 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $13,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,793,987 shares in the company, valued at $113,156,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maha Katabi sold 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $13,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,793,987 shares in the company, valued at $113,156,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,471,009 shares of company stock worth $36,250,598. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,633,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,125,000 after acquiring an additional 59,218 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 229,414 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 22,620 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 42,044 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

