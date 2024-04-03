Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $7.80 on Friday. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 8.9% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 10.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

