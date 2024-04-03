Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Holdings Cut by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises about 1.0% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.3 %

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.29. 218,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.96 and a 1-year high of $251.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.63.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.05%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,515. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.