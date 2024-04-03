Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.0480 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $11,790.34 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,863.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $597.00 or 0.00906423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.53 or 0.00152629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00045914 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.00188533 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00051393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00135098 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,077,697 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

