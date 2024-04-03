Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 973 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 price objective (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.48.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,732.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $414.39. The company had a trading volume of 113,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.87. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $313.47 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $107.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

