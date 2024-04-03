Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 378.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

NASDAQ VERV opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 1,701.70%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,025,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,549 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,577,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,218,000 after acquiring an additional 531,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,471,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after acquiring an additional 638,962 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,980,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,846,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,126,000 after acquiring an additional 300,218 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

