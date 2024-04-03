Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading 6.5% Higher

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) rose 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.65 and last traded at $17.62. Approximately 734,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,503,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIPS. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Vipshop Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 585,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 215,520 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,513,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,149 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,600,000 after buying an additional 2,273,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Further Reading

