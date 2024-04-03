Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Up 0.2%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $280.48 and last traded at $278.97. 753,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,583,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

Visa Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $509.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.77 and its 200-day moving average is $259.70.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

