Vistra (NYSE:VST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.24

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.24 and last traded at $72.48, with a volume of 1568105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Vistra Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

