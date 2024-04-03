Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Trading Up 8.1%

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 147,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 992,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VYGR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $538.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.84. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 52.93%. The company had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Stories

