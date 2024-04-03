Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $37.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA remained flat at $18.72 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,419,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,439,095. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,456 shares of company stock valued at $458,473 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,927,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,192,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,885 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,448,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $481,694,000 after buying an additional 4,163,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,026,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $378,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,807 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,584,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $279,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.